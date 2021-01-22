Added Skyrim’s Dragonstar The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind

The developers of the SHOTN Team released last Saturday (16) a new update for the mod Skyrim Home of the Nords, adding the gigantic area of ​​Dragonstar, originally introduced in Skyrim, to the map of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind on PC.

Since the first upload of the mod, which took place in May 2017, the SHOTN team has been increasing the expansion even further, transforming a good part of the areas of the fifth title of the TES franchise into its demakes to adapt them to the 2002 game. Dragonstar’s arrival concludes a massive job that has already added hundreds of new content including quests, items, environment cells, weapons, armor and more. Check out the trailer for the latest update for Skyrim Home of the Nords.

According to the creators of the mod, the Dragonstar project is a “massive expansion into the province of Skyrim, adding more than 60 new missions, 3 new faction missions and 111 new external cells (the size of Solstheim) to the game world of Morrowind “.

To download the expansion for free, simply go to the Nexus Mods website and follow the step by step to perform the complete installation. A description is also available and there you can see all the main contents that make up the mod.

