Addams Family 2: New Animation Trailer Brings Lots of Fun

Addams Family 2: MGM’s The Addams Family 2 animation has just won its official trailer. The new story promises to tighten the bonds of the scary and quite unusual family, as, this time, they will all travel together in a motor home – in the best road movie style.

At the beginning of the trailer, we can see that the Addams couple are worried about how fast their kids are growing up – and family travel seems like a great way to keep their relationship with young people close.

Scheduled to premiere in theaters Oct. 1, at least in the United States, the sequel to the 2019 animated hit is directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon. The Addams Family 2 repeats the double of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron as Gomez and Mortícia Addams and Chloë Grace Moretz as Vandinha.

Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg and Bette Midler will also reprise their roles from the first film. They are joined by actors Bill Hader and Wallace Shawn. Javon “Wanna” Walton will take on the role of Ugly (Wandinha’s brother Pugsley), who was voiced by Finn Wolfhard in the first film.

What to expect from The Addams Family 2 animation?

With Mortícia and Gomez distraught because their kids are growing up, skipping family dinners and totally consumed by the “scream time”, the Addams decide to take their “haunted” vehicle to the road – which takes them on a full family vacation. of confusion and fun.

The Addams will take a tour of America that will take them through conflicting and hilarious situations filled with eccentric new characters – like cousin It, who appears on the beach during the trailer.

The Addams Family 2 is produced by Gail Berman, Conrad Vernon, Danielle Sterling and Alison O’Brien. Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth executive produce.

And you, what did you think of the new trailer for the Addams Family 2? Looking forward to checking out the movie? Let us know in the comments!