Add a 3D style to your photos with Google Photos

One of the things that most fill the space of your mobile are photos. The sensors have more and more quality and help you take better photos with more detail, but heavier. Luckily, you can help from the cloud so that this is not a problem and Google Photos is a good place to take them. And it’s all thanks to its additional functions that help you create photos with a 3D effect even if it is not standard.

Edit your photos with the 3D effect of Google Photos

Google offers numerous applications that provide solutions to everyday problems. It has basic office, telecommunications and entertainment applications, and provides news for all of them from time to time. This time, it was the turn of Google Photos to receive news, the firm’s image storage and management app. What will you find in the new update? To start a new way to edit your images with a new 3D animation.

Yes, as you read it. The firm’s artificial intelligence is responsible for analyzing the image and looking for its depth to highlight what is important. It works especially well with portrait-like images, where the AI ​​cuts out the background of the exiting person and zooms in towards them as they move away from the background. The best of all is that the application is not the only place where you can enjoy the images, you can also send them to whoever you want in the format of a video.

New presentations

The other novelty that Google Photos receives has to do with the image presentations it offers. Compositions of several images are always present in image services, and the truth is that they help you to group all the photos of the same subject in a beautiful and striking frame. There are richer designs to choose from, although again, the AI ​​is the main protagonist. Their contribution is simple and is to choose the collage that best suits the set of images you have selected.

But if we talk about memories, Google photos gives you new moments as Instagram Stories. In a small interval of time you will see the best moments with the people with whom you have surrounded yourself the most in the year, like this



