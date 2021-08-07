Adata Announces External SSD With UBS 4.0 and Reads up to 4 GB/s

Last Thursday (5), Adata introduced its new External SSD on its official YouTube channel. The model, named “SE920”, has a USB 4.0 interface and can achieve transfer rates of up to 4,000 MB/s, as long as it uses SLC Cache and an appropriate connection. The set is fast enough to make it stand out as one of the fastest devices of its kind on the market, surpassing even competitors with USB 3.X or Thunderbolt 3 and 4 interfaces.

According to the announcement, Adata intends to release different versions of the SE920, but has not yet revealed details about the upcoming models — technical features like the SSD controller used and maximum writing speed, for example. In this context, the company has only confirmed that it will use its proprietary thermal conduction solution for component cooling, which should ensure a more consistent overall performance.

Unsurprisingly, the SE920 is designed to compete with the toughest External SSD models on the market, including those yet to be announced this year. As Tom’s Hardware explains, the advantage of Adata’s new External SSD may lie in its construction, supposedly composed of an NVMe M.2 interface, a PCIe-to-USB 4.0 bridge and a USB 4.0 chip, which would be responsible for the connection end and power supply.

The hypothetical set is based on the solution used by most high-performance External SSDs, which achieve high transfer speeds through the combination of a PCIe/NVMe interface and a PCIe-to-USB bridge.

However, the addition of USB 4.0 by Adata overcomes the limitations of previous systems, as in the case of models based on Thunderbolt 3, which achieve maximum readings of “only” 3.24 GB/s — still less than 4.0 GB/s of the SE920. Naturally, it is also possible that the Taiwanese giant has developed its own solution that does not require these adaptations.

Availability

To date, Adata has not confirmed an official release date or price for the SE920, nor for its variant versions. However, considering its performance, it is possible to assume that the model will be aimed at consumers of the premium, high-performance niche in the market.