ADATA Announces DDR5 RAM Memory With A Speed of 12,600 MT/s

ADATA unveiled a series of news during the Xtreme Innovation event, held last week. One of the highlights of the virtual presentation was the company’s next line of DDR5 RAM, which arrives later this year with the promise of very high speed.

Bearing the Taiwanese manufacturer’s XPG logo, the next-generation DDR5 memory delivers speeds of up to 12,600 Mega Transfers per second (MT/s), according to the company — a three-fold gain over current models . The novelty has a storage capacity of up to 64 GB, twice the current combs.

The modules operate at voltages ranging from 1.1V to 1.6V and are compliant with the ECC standard, known for facilitating error identification and correction. The high performance will allow the user to enjoy faster loading of files and programs and improvements in multitasking and gaming operations.

In addition to DDR5-12600, the manufacturer introduced DDR5-8400 memory, with speeds of up to 8,400 MT/s, a 163% jump compared to current modules. In this case, the operation will be at 1.1V voltage, but the capacity will reach 64GB.

Ultrabooks and other releases

The event brought other releases, such as the brand’s new gaming ultrabooks. Equipped with 11th generation Intel processor, the XPG Xenia 14 has 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch screen, Thunderbolt 4 connection, 15mm thick and weighs 970 grams.

Slightly bigger, the XPG Xenia 15 brings the 11th generation Intel i7 Tiger Lake H chip, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce card (RTX 3060 or RTX 3070) and 15.6-inch screen at 165Hz frequency.

The external SSD with USB 4.0, the SDXC UHS-I U3 Class 10 memory card and the XPG Precog Aero gaming headset are some of the other new features revealed.