Adão Negro: Producer of other DCEU movies

One of the DC FanDome panels was attended by Dwayne Johnson with news about the Black Adam film. The actor said the project is currently in pre-production, presented some conceptual images and confirmed the presence of the Justice Society in the feature.

Producer Hiram Garcia also brought news. During an interview with Collider, he anticipated that Adão Negro belongs to the same universe as Shazam, although he did not give further details on how the connection between the films will work.

“There are a lot of conversations about how things are going to play out, and it’s very exciting for me as a filmmaker, but even more as a fan,” commented the producer. “Unfortunately, I can’t say much about it because it is still in development, but I can say that we are very focused on building this universe that we are creating with Adam Black and the Justice Society. Obviously, Shazam exists in that universe with many other heroes, and believe me when I say that we have great ambitions for all these characters “.

Garcia also commented that fans will be happy to see the film with all the complexity that the character has. “We are excited about how the announcement was made [at the DC FanDome] and the incredible reaction of the fans from it,” he said. “Our director Jaume Collet-Serra has always had a great vision of what we all want to achieve, and I think the audience will go crazy seeing the story and the sequences we are creating to show this world; and, more importantly, what Adam Negro is really capable of doing it. In addition, you add the complexity of the character and the things he carries, what he went through, where he came from and where he goes … and that creates a unique and intense film “.

Black Adam is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.




