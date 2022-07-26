Adam Warlock of GOTG 3 Isn’t Really Perfect, Says Star Will Poulter

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Three-star actor Will Poulter said that his debut Marvel character Adam Warlock will not be as perfect as viewers expect. Guardians of the Galaxy 3, scheduled for release in 2023, is part of Marvel’s recently announced upcoming fifth phase of the MCU. Returning to complete his trilogy of sci-fi comedy action films; James Gunn has promised an emotional send-off to his beloved gang of space scammers, including Star Lord, Rocket Raccoon and Groot. The long-awaited comic is designed to tie the knot on the stories of the Guardians, as well as introduce several of Marvel’s space characters beloved by fans.

One of these characters who debuted in the film is Poulter’s new hero Adam Warlock. An extremely important comic book character, Adam was teased back in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy 2 in 2017, where Aisha Elizabeth Debicki used her Sovereign Resources to create a superior foil for her enemies. A messiah—like figure; a Warlock is the “perfect being” and has often had to fight the biggest threats to the universe. Poulter, known for his comedic roles in films such as “We are the Millers,” and more recently for his dramatic performances in “Detroit” and “Solstice,” unexpectedly attracted the attention of fans.

During the performance of Screen Rant in the Marvel press service at Comic-Con in San Diego, the British actor was asked about the problems and character traits of his character. Surprisingly, Poulter reveals that “I [the Warlock] am very, very far from perfect,” contrary to what his comic book colleague suggests. The actor adds that director Gunn allowed him to “explore Adam’s flaws as well,” adding even more depth to the super-powered alien. Poulter explains that “he is in infancy” as a newly created being and thus “actually a newborn.” Check out his full quote below:

The first thing to face is that I am very, very far from perfect. I think one of the cool things about this character is that James has certainly allowed me to explore Adam’s imperfections while he navigates. At this point in the story, he is in infancy, so he is really trying to [navigate] this world as a newborn.

Gunn has previously shed light on Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, stating that the film version is “our take on Adam.” He mentioned a lot of different versions of the character that different comic book authors have used, so it will be interesting to see Gunn’s iteration in full when the film premieres. Judging by the way Aisha teased Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, calling him “the next step in our evolution,” it seemed that he was created to be a perfect being. What Gunn has in mind could potentially be very interesting. The best characters have inherent flaws that make them comprehensively developed.

Comic book fans will be surprised that Adam Warlock may not be as perfect as expected. However, Poulter’s explanation makes a lot of sense. With a new character struggling to adapt, he will share traits with a naive child very similar to the synthesoid Vision of Paul Bettany when he first found his mind in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”. Poulter’s take on the character seems to add more depth and ambiguity to the cosmic superman, and he will undoubtedly be a welcome addition to the Marvel cinematic universe next year.