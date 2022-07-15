Adam Scott will play in the spin-off of “Spider-Man” “Madame Web”

Adam Scott has joined the cast of the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off “Madam Web.” The actor is best known for his comedic roles, having appeared in the beloved cult TV series “Party Down” and Will Ferrell’s comedy “Stepbrothers.” Scott also starred in the popular sitcom Parks and Recreation, which he joined in the second season before becoming the main character at the end of the series and eventually Leslie Knope’s love interest Amy Poehler. However, recently Scott has stopped being a typical comedic performer, appearing in projects such as the HBO murder mystery series “Big Little Lies” and the science fiction series “Severance” for Apple TV+.

“Madame Web” is an upcoming film that has gathered a fairly diverse cast, including Dakota Johnson, Sidney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts and Mike Epps. This is the next entry in the Sony universe of films based on Spider-Man comic book villains that are loosely related to the characters in Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man movies. In the film, which will be the sequel to the infamous failure of the Morbius franchise, Johnson plays the main character, a woman with clairvoyance that allows her to gain access to the world of spiders. The director of the film, which is due to be released in theaters on July 23, 2023, is S.J. Clarkson, who directed episodes of television series including Legacy, Bates Motel and the Marvel Netflix crossover series Defenders.

According to Deadline, Scott has now joined the cast of Madame Web. Currently, the role he plays is unknown, as are the roles of all actors except Johnson. The project is currently being filmed in Boston, Massachusetts, and other filming is planned for New York and Mexico this fall, so it’s unclear when Scott will join his new colleagues on set.

This film will provide Scott with a rare opportunity to star in a big-budget blockbuster. Although he appeared in widely released films such as The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Krampus, and The Time Machine in the Jacuzzi 2, they were mostly medium-budget comedies. They did not give him such an experience of participating in a large theater tent that Madame Cobweb would offer.

While Morbius’ failure calls into question the box office receipts of “Madame Web,” the Venom films, which are also part of the same franchise, have performed well. If the new film is as successful as these projects, Scott can start a new career. If an actor wants to move on to a stage of his career more based on cinema, this could be a great opportunity.