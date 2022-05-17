Adam Scott talks about his wife Naomi Scott after almost 20 years of marriage: “I can’t imagine anything else”

Lucky in love! Reflecting on his long marriage, Adam Scott spoke about how far he has come in his relationship with Naomi Scott.

“I just love [Naomi]. I think she’s the coolest, the smartest, the funniest and the most beautiful. “So, I just hope she still likes me most of the time. It worked, and I was very, very lucky, but I just can’t imagine anything else. I was just lucky.”

The graduate of Parks and Recreation married a screenwriter in 2005. The low-key couple have a son, Graham, 15, and a daughter, Frankie, 12. Adam has previously used social media to praise Naomi for her influence on their family.

“It’s hard to put into words how lucky I am to have such a brilliant, funny and beautiful partner as @nfscott,” he wrote in May 2021. — I admire what an incredible mother she is, and what kind, intelligent, caring people our children are as a result. She’s been holding the fort for months while I’m trying to raise a child with a zoom, and deserves a Mother’s Day year. So granted. Wait, can I do this?”

In an interview with Us, the Ghosted actor noted that recently their children have developed an interest in his projects.

“They’re teenagers now, so in fact Severance is really connected to them. They like it. This is the first time they were even interested in what I did, at least they confessed to me,” he shared with Us. “I can’t imagine that they hide that they are secretly passionate about my work and don’t tell me about it. But they really love it. I think they’ll just never want to watch what I’m doing because they’ve had enough of me at home.”

The native of California said that there was no pressure on their children to follow in their footsteps. “They’re 13 and 15 years old, and I think the last thing they want to do is something like this,” he told Us. “But I know they’re both very, very smart, funny, caring people, and that’s all I care about.”

Despite the fact that his children may take a different career path, Adam explained how he found his way during the filming of the breakthrough series “Gap”. “I had to put everything I know into it. More than 20 years of work have brought me this role. That’s how I felt about it. Because I wouldn’t have been ready for this role a year or two before, because I didn’t have these mistakes behind me,” he admitted to Us. “I think people still remember [the projects] that worked.”