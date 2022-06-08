Adam Sandler and “Hustle” with director Jeremy Tan

Director Jeremy Tan joins the show to talk about his new film, which will be released on Netflix this week, “Hustle” starring Adam Sandler. He tells us about their thorough testing process for filming game episodes of the movie inspired by “Raging Bull”, professional basketball players turned actors, and many others.

