Adam McKay’s New Movie Don’t Look Up

McKay, who recently made a name for himself with the series Succession, which he produced, and who was also announced to prepare Parasite’s series adaptation with Bong Joon-ho, in his new movie Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley will star.

Don’t Look Up, Network and Dr. It Will Be A Dark Satire Like Strangelove

McKay, who sheds a satirical light on the world of economy in The Big Short and on American politics in Vice, will focus on the press industry with a film in a similar tone this time. The film, written by McKay, tells the story of two space scientists who learn that a meteor will destroy Earth in six months. These two space scientists, who want to warn people of the impending destruction, go on a press tour to spread the bad news.

McKay said Don’t Look Up was a dark satire like Wag the Dog, Doctor Strangelove and Network, and said he’d be happy if his movie was even half as good. McKay’s Dr. Citing movies like Strangelove and Network, space scientists who need the support of the press to warn people think that an unpleasant journey awaits them in a twisted order.

According to Deadline’s report, most of the names announced today were in principle agreed upon some time ago, but whether Leonardo DiCaprio will be featured in the film has recently become clear. DiCaprio, who was not sure whether he would be able to take part in both Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and this film in the same period, agreed to star in Don’t Look Up when a gap opened in the shooting schedule. DiCaprio, one of the last names of Hollywood stars that has not yet appeared in a digital platform movie, will step into the digital platform side together in this movie.



