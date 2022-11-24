Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo held a baby photo shoot with a Burger King crown, underwear and vintage My Little Pony

Behati Prinsloo is back on Instagram after Adam Levine’s sexting scandal.

A maternity photo shoot is something that’s better seen than described, so let’s take a look at the expectant mom of three children in a hamburger crown, white tank top and underwear as part of a three—part sequence.

As a model, Behati Prinsloo is probably used to looking good in anything, so I shouldn’t be surprised that she somehow managed to look like a five-year-old girl at a BK birthday party, while still maintaining the new mom vibe. She also posted the second photo from this series, in which her tummy is prominently depicted, and on top lies a vintage My Little Pony. (How do I know it’s a vintage My Little Pony? It’s in the eyes!)

Thirdly, because when you do a baby photo shoot, you have to make it a brand for yourself, Prinsloo put on underwear in a room that seems to be in her house (look at the bottles of what looks like her brand of Calirosa tequila on the shelf in the bar in the background.) A giant stuffed rabbit completes the picture. I’m not saying it’s as memorable as when Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pachecho staged a photo shoot in the style of “Fast and Furious”, but it’s definitely an interesting shoot.

This isn’t the first time Adam Levine’s wife has shared on social media after a viral scandal, however, she hasn’t been super-active lately. This makes sense considering how widely this story has been discussed to the point that even celebrities like Shaq (who knows Levin) and, coincidentally, Corey Taylor of Slipknot (who called Levin an “asshole”) were asked what they thought.

So, when the wife of the former “Voice” star finally returned to Instagram a few weeks after the viral story spread, Behati Prinslu showed the middle finger.

In the following weeks, she and the Maroon 5 pop singer also shared a post in support of their tequila brand. In addition, Prinsloo supported Levine at concerts and more after the alleged cheating scandal, and one report even insured the Levine family’s marriage stronger than ever after the news became known. Which is probably good news, because working with a new baby brings changes to the house, and it’s probably a great time to be on the same wavelength, if the reports are accurate.