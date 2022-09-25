Adam Levine Accuser Explains Why She Told about the Dirty Messages that the Maroon 5 singer Allegedly Sent

Adam Levine seems to have found himself in a quandary ever since influencer Sumner Straw revealed an alleged relationship with the singer, including allegations that he asked to use her name for his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo. After that, four more women came forward, sharing alleged receipts of messages they exchanged with the Maroon 5 frontman. However, one accusation differed from the others in that the alleged interaction with Levin occurred more than 10 years ago, before he got married. Yoga instructor Alanna Zabel explained why she considers it important to speak out now, even after so many years.

While the Payphone singer admitted to being “shortsighted” by talking to anyone other than his wife in a flirtatious manner, Adam Levine denied having an affair after Sumner Straw shared alleged screenshots of their private conversations. Alanna Zabel then spoke about her own experience with the pop singer, as she was his yoga teacher from 2007 to 2010. a jealous rage during which he allegedly broke her wrist. Zabel said that the musician knew about her abuse, but instead of answering or helping, he interrupted her. She said:

It’s not about a love affair or an obscene text, but about being a decent person. Friends don’t treat each other like trash, and that’s how he treated me.

Alanna Zabel claimed that she and Adam Levine became close friends after working together for many years, but despite the fact that he allegedly told friends that “his yoga teacher has the best ass in town,” they never had a romantic relationship. She was about to go on tour with Maroon 5 as their yoga instructor when he allegedly sent a text message saying, “I want to spend the day naked with you,” which caused her boyfriend to start insulting her. Levin then apparently abruptly abandoned those tour plans, and she said he did so without apology.

The yoga teacher said that her decision to speak out now is not related to the desire for fame, but rather to exposing how Adam Levine treated her. She told the website:

When I found out that Adam had asked this influential person if he could name his child after her, I saw him in a completely different light and decided it was finally time to share it. If I wanted to get my fifteen minutes of fame, I would have made it public long ago.

The fitness instructor was one of four women who spoke out about the “She Will Be Loved” singer after Sumner Straw’s initial accusations. Comedian Marika showed a fragment of dialogue in which she asked Adam Levine if he was married, and he seemed to answer: “Yes, but it’s difficult.” A woman named Alison Rose also shared obvious screenshots of her flirtatious messages on TikTok, and Auburn University student Ashley Russell said that she and the singer corresponded almost daily and he liked to listen to “booty stories.”

Social media spent the day with Adam Levine amid accusations that his wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, is pregnant with their third child. The couple married in 2014, they have two children — daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. Prinsloo has not publicly commented on the allegations, so it remains to be seen whether and how the claims of these women will affect the couple.