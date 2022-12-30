Adam Lambert has shared a new cover of Bonnie Tyler’s classic song “Holding Out For A Hero” from his upcoming album — listen below.

Lambert will release a new album of covers “High Drama” on February 24, 2023, which will include songs such as “Getting Older” by Billie Eilish and a recently released cover of “Ordinary World” by Duran Duran.

“It’s a fun challenge to come up with a way to turn 180 degrees with a song,” the singer explained in a statement. “This album is a foray into my world.

“I’ve explored several different areas, sounds and energies over the last decade, and I feel like part of this new chapter in my career is that I really clearly understand who I am, what I am and what I am.” m no. I think it all shows up in these tracks.”

Other covers on the album include “I Can’t Stand The Rain” by Ann Peebles, “West Coast” by Lana Del Rey and “My Attic” by Pink.

Listen to “Holding Out For A Hero” below.

At this year’s BandLab NME Awards, Lambert teased his new album with a concept album in the style of a rock opera. “I’m working on a concept album,” he said when asked about new music on the horizon.

He added: “I can’t talk much about the concept yet, but it’s about a person, it’s a story. A musical of sorts. Or rock opera, whatever you call it.”

Earlier this year, Lambert and Queen released a new online concert film called Rhapsody Over London.

The performance was filmed at one of the legendary band’s 10 sold-out concerts at the O2 Arena in London this summer as part of their “Rhapsody Tour” 2022.