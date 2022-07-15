Adam Cole injury: Positive news about AEW’s return

He has not appeared on television since the fateful four-way fight on June 26 against Okada, Hanging Adam Page and Jay White for the IWGP heavyweight title. This match ended abruptly when Switchblade beeped as soon as it became clear that Cole was injured. With Kyle O’Reilly also dealing with injury issues, what seemed like a big boost for the Undisputed Elite has been halted. Now it seems that Adam Cole is getting more positive news, at least compared to what he’s been dealing with the last few months.

In the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter , Dave Meltzer reported the following about the former NXT champion: “Cole decided not to have surgery on his torn upper lip. about recovery after a concussion. We are told that he is better in this respect.” Meltzer also noted that AEW is delaying the introduction of the trio’s championship titles until Kenny Omega and Cole are healthy and ready to fight.

AEW uses opportunities to create new tag team stars

The breakup of Luchasarus and Jungle Boy, Jeff Hardy’s problems outside the ring and injuries to Cole and O’Reilly, the AEW team unit has suffered a bit lately. Khan used this as an opportunity to elevate Dave Strickland and Keith Lee, and the two won the AEW team championships in the latest edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite. Given that Brian Danielson is also on the shelf for the foreseeable future, this was a wise move on the part of AEW as a whole. It’s the mentality of a show that has to go on, and it was great to see Swerv and Keith suddenly cross the road.

For Cole, any positive news about a concussion is good news. Head injuries are very insidious, and everyone recovers from them in different ways. It feels like he’s always been there, because he kind of was, but Cole is only 33 years old. Taking the time to deal with concussion issues now is the right decision. There is a good chance that he is working closely with trainers and doctors regarding his torn upper lip, and if there is confidence that he can avoid surgery, that is also good. It’s unclear when Cole will return to AEW television, but Meltzer’s report is a good sign.