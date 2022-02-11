ADA and These 10 Altcoin Investors Attention: There Are Hot Developments!

While the crypto world is spinning at an unbelievable speed, it’s hard to watch. As Somanews, we took a look at the latest developments in altcoin projects and prepared a short newsletter for our readers.

The latest developments in the altcoin market

In the leading altcoin Ethereum, which has increased by 20.79% in the last 7 days, 1.3 billion dollars worth of tokens were transferred between anonymous wallets, according to the findings of Whale Alert.

Partnered with Pyth Network for new data management system AAX Exchange. With the new integration, traders will not miss the opportunities created by the increased market volatility. Therefore, according to experts, AAX’s data network could become one of the most advanced networks in the crypto scene.

UniX Launchpad lists the first AAA game. UniX Blockchain guild has launched its own IGO launchpad: Karmaverse. Experts say this development is a big milestone for the project.

Cardano (ADA) is now trading on the Japanese crypto exchange for professional traders. Bitpoint Pro, the professional arm of the Japanese crypto exchange, announced that Cardano is available for trading from Thursday.

Flare is partnering with Ola Finance. A partnership agreement has been signed with Ola Finance, a customized programmable loan products platform, according to the press release by the team at Flare, an EVM-compliant blockchain focused on the Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE) communities.

The Algorand Foundation, a sponsor of Algorand (ALGO), a blockchain that aims to be scalable, has appointed former JPMorgan executive Staci Warden as CEO. In a statement made by the foundation, it was stated that new CEO Staci Warden has been on the foundation’s board of directors since September 2021.

The EOS Foundation is claiming $4.1 billion in damages from Block.one as the company processes its 2017 EOS initial cryptocurrency offering. EOS block producers had previously voted to stop token distribution to Block.one, as they could not reach an agreement with the firm. The foundation hired a leading Canadian law firm to investigate Block.one’s past actions and take the company to court.

IZEA Worldwide, which creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers to creators, announced today that it has started accepting 4 new altcoin projects. The company has added Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Crypto.com (CRO) to its payment options.