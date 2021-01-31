Actresses That Would Be Perfect For Kate Sheffield’s Role

The second season of Bridgerton will follow the story of Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) older brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Fans of Bridgerton’s original book series are curious who will play Anthony’s love interest Kate Sheffield in the upcoming series and have been sharing their thoughts online.

Recall that Kate Sheffield will play an important role in Bridgerton’s second series if Julia Quinn’s original books are of any use. Because she is featured in Bridgerton’s second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, she debuts in London alongside her half-sister Edwina.

In turn, Kate’s sister Edwina catches Anthony’s attention at first, but Kate is the woman who captures her heart. At the moment, Netflix has not officially announced who will play Kate Sheffield.

However, Bridgerton fans have taken to Twitter and Reddit to share their thoughts on who should take on the role of Kate Sheffield.

Likewise, some of the names thrown at the hat so far include Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones, The Little Drummer Girl’s Simona Brown, and Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto. Similarly, a fan on Reddit suggested that Teen Wolf actress Adelaide Kane would be a perfect fit for the role.

“Whoever the cast is, the on-screen chemistry with Jonathan Bailey will be paramount,” confessed a fan.

Meanwhile, Anthony Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey revealed some details about Bridgerton’s second season.

“I think Chris Van Dusen has this incredible ability to carry Julia Quinn’s extraordinary books and the amazing worlds that she delicately filled with emotion and sensuality, which takes it to a whole different level.”

“So the fact that we’re following Anthony’s search for love shows that you know there will definitely be some similarities,” the actor expressed.