Actress Susie from “The Wonderful Mrs. Meisel” Defends Midge’s Career Arc in Season 4

Actor Suzy Alex Borstein reflects on Midge’s career in season 4 of The Amazing Mrs. Meisel. The Prime Video series has received critical acclaim since its debut in 2017. Borstein, who plays Midge’s manager, has been singled out individually for her work on the series. , twice won the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The relationship between Midge and Susie is perhaps the most important in the series, since Susie’s frank honesty and business savvy are necessary for Midge’s career growth. In season 4 of The Amazing Mrs. Meisel, Susie begins to take herself more seriously as a manager: she opens her own office, hires a secretary and takes a new client.

Despite Susie’s success, Midge is struggling with job prospects in season 4. After Shai Baldwin kicked her out of the tour, she becomes a presenter at a strip club. Although Midge can perform there as she wants, mostly without restrictions, this is a significant step back from where her career was before. However, when Midge is offered to open for Tony Bennett, she refuses, which upsets both Lenny, who arranged the performance, and Susie, who is disappointed that she refuses to open for him. This leaves Midge’s future as a comic up in the air, approaching the show’s final season.

In an interview with Variety, Borstein assesses Midge’s career in season 4 of The Amazing Mrs. Meisel. Although she agrees that Midge’s decision is not the best from a financial point of view, she notes that this could be a turning point in her career. . Read Borstein’s full quote below:

It’s not a good thing, but often people hire managers to be more selective than they would be themselves. You hire a manager because you want him to think long-term and shape your career, while a frantic actor would say, “I’m ready for anything,” because you’re only acting out of fear and dread. And in some strange way, that Midge incident may have really helped her not to continue doing stand-up comedy for the crowd, which might have changed her material or how she would have continued to grow. From the point of view of money, this is madness — you will not refuse to warm up Tony Bennett. But on the other hand, for someone with such poise to say: “I know my worth. I know my job. I know who I want to be, and maybe this is the best way,” I wonder.

Borstein’s view of Midge’s decision makes a lot of sense. Although it may seem that Midge is just being stubborn, refusing to open up, it’s worth remembering that she didn’t have the best experience in this in the past. Midge’s work with Shy Baldwin led to her biggest career disappointment, and the warm-up role for Sophie Lennon was also a disaster. It could be, as Borstein says: Midge realizes that she won’t be able to tell the jokes she needs as a warm-up, so it’s better to avoid it altogether, no matter how famous the headliner is.

Nevertheless, it seems that Midge will continue to feel the consequences of her decision in the fifth season, having disappointed Susie and Lenny with her choice. Also, after Midge struggled with her income in season 4, it’s likely that these issues will remain when the show returns. However, since the 5th season of The Amazing Mrs. Meisel will be the last in the series, we hope that it will be a kind of turning point for Midge. The show can lead to a major career win in the series finale, which will certainly lead to a satisfactory conclusion to Midge’s story.