actress Jessica Paré is leaving the series, but not forever

The popular Seal Team series is releasing actress Jessica Paré, with her character as Mandy Ellis. But, this does not mean that we will stop seeing her, since she could return at any time.

Jessica Paré, it seems that she will return to the Seal Team series but this time not only as an actress, but also to direct an episode of season 4 of the show.

Seal Team Season 4 kicked off a few days ago which saw Ellis return home from Afghanistan and on the team’s last deployment deciding that she needed to get away from her team which she said:

“It’s not what I want to be.”

“If I don’t leave now, I’ll be lost forever. And if I stay, you’re going to convince me not to.”

“Our show strives to be as authentic as possible to the experiences of our service members, and similar to real life, the SEAL team units change and evolve, which is why on our show some of the characters move too.” .

In this new fourth season, many of the characters will find themselves at a crossroads and will face difficult decisions in their careers.

But, for Mandy’s story arc, the time has finally come for her to step down and leave this life of service, but this doesn’t mean we won’t see her again later.



