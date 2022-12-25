The Netflix series “Wednesday” has conquered the world and has become one of the most popular series on the platform. One actress, Emma Myers (who plays Enid), attracted the attention of Kpop fans by the fact that she herself!

In particular, she admitted that she is a Karate fan of SEVENTEEN. Recently, she told how she became a fan of the band.

She explained that it all started on social media. Five years ago, Emma remembered scrolling through Twitter when she came across the SEVENTEEN meme.

Emma admitted that because she used their catchy song “VERY NICE”, I couldn’t even focus on the meme because all I could think about was how funny the song was.” »

What is she talking about anyway? We were lucky because she recorded it and showed it to other fans!

What Aju Nice has done to Emma Myers pic.twitter.com/WME8V7EVwj — s💎phia • BlackEye🐈‍⬛️ (@17_XVII_teen) December 23, 2022

But then the question arises: who is his bias? Bias means the member of the group you prefer.

During her interview for Teen Vogue, Emma previously chose Jonghan as her bias because “there’s something special about him.” According to her recent questions and answers on Instagram, another member also caught her attention.

To answer a fan’s question about who her bias was, Emma photographed two versions of their album Semicolon: the S version.Coups and Jonghan’s version.

Well, now we know everything about her karat life!