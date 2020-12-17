Actress Dylan Sprouse is preparing for a new drama

After many years of absence, actor Dylan Sprouse returns to the screens for a new series that HBO Max is preparing, called, The Sex Lives of College.

Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse started acting as children, beginning with a breakout role in 1999 alongside Adam Sandler in the comedy Big Daddy.

Years later, the Sprouse brothers were cast in the Disney Channel comedy, which gave them great popularity on The Suite Life of Zacky Cody for at least 3 seasons.

In addition to the three seasons of Zack and Cody, he also had a made-for-television movie of the same show called, The Suite Life Movie. After there Dylan Sprouse had very few roles compared to his brother Cole.

Now former child star Dylan Sprouse returns to the small screen, via HBO Max, with The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The new series that HBO Max is preparing, The Sex Lives of College Girls, seems to have a story similar to that of Euphoria and Riverdale, but with other types of touch in its history.

Dylan Sprouse’s last appearances were in the films Dismissed, Banana Split and After We Collided. Since then he has not been seen on screens.

The actor’s followers hope that with the series that HBO Max is preparing, I managed to perform perfectly and have a great performance with this new program.



