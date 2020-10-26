Actress Anya Taylor-Joy talks about final episode

Gambito da Rainha, Netflix’s latest miniseries, opened on Friday (23) and left the audience curious about the end of the show. Trying to shed light on the end of the program, the American website Decider published an interview with actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays the protagonist Elizabeth Harmon, in which she explains her vision of the last episode.

Attention, spoilers ahead!

The controversy of O Gambito da Rainha

The series is based on a book of the same name written by Walter Tevis and takes place during the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union. In the series finale, Beth apparently steps out of the CIA car to become a deserter in the USSR. The situation left many fans confused: did she really run away? Will she return to the car and return to the USA?

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, when questioned, shared her opinion regarding the ending. The protagonist said that she connected so strongly with the character that, when finishing the recordings, she simply sat down and cried.

Anya said it was the first time the character was able to really enjoy the victory: “this is the first time she can say, ‘You know what? I deserve to enjoy it. Leave me alone for a second. I’ve worked all my life for this moment. I need a second. Let me live ‘. So yes. I think it’s her victory return “.

Gambito da Rainha is a series about female protagonism in chess and also about the fight against depression. All episodes of the series are available in the Netflix catalog.



