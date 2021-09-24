ActRaiser Renaissance is Announced For Consoles, PC and Mobile

ActRaiser Renaissance: Last Thursday night (23) brought a surprise to lovers of the golden age of SNES RPGs: during the Nintendo Direct broadcast, Square Enix announced the release of a remade version of ActRaiser, which was renamed ActRaiser Renaissance and is now available for Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, Android and iOS.

For those who had no contact with the game in the 90s, ActRaiser is a series that involves exploration and combat in 2D stages and management of a village to which the rescued people follow in search of shelter in the fight against evil forces. In addition, you must also evolve your character to learn new moves capable of helping in the confrontation against bosses (even some of them are unheard of in this version).

See a bit of how the game is in the trailer released at yesterday’s event (and even hear a little of the soundtrack, which features composer Yuzo Koshiro again):

It is noteworthy that, some time ago, Square Enix had announced a joint project with Forever Entertainment to work on several remakes of old games, so we can expect more news like this in the near future.