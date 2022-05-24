Actors of the TV series “Crossing the line”: where are they now?

Love is a burning thing. Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon have been widely recognized for their roles as Johnny Cash and June Carter, respectively, in the film “Crossing the Line.”

The biographical film hit theaters in November 2005, after the early life and career of the late pop singer “Rings of Fire”, who died two years earlier at the age of 71. More than 90 million records have been sold worldwide, Cash is widely known as one of the most successful artists of all time, but his path to fame was not easy.

Phoenix and Witherspoon were nominated for an Academy Award for their starring roles, and the Hello Sunshine executive took home the win in March 2006. The best collection of soundtracks.

According to the film’s director James Mangold, before his death, Cash was “thrilled” that Phoenix would play him on the big screen. “Cash loved Gladiator,” the director told MTV in 2005 about the singer’s love for the 2000 Phoenix movie. — He knew all the lines.

Mangold continued: “John was a very trusting person. He was a very calm, very cool guy. When you have someone like Joaquin, who, to be honest, is very similar, a very cool actor, John knew that we were moving in the right direction.”

While promoting the film, the “Inherent Vice” actor reflected on meeting the late folk legend during an appearance on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” “I was invited to dinner at his friend’s house, and I came, and it was an amazing experience,” Phoenix recalled. “I can’t tell you — no words can describe how it was [like] there. John and June were just beautiful people. And they sang this song together and looked into each other’s eyes. It was just beautiful [and] spiritual.”

The Oscar winner recalled saying goodbye to Cash at the end of the evening, adding: “John stopped me when I was leaving. And he was a real fan of the movie “Gladiator”. … But he said, “I like it best when you said, ‘Your son screamed like a girl when he was nailed to the cross, and your wife moaned like a horse.'” …I like this part.”

Scroll down to see where the cast of “Cross the Line” is now:

Joaquin Phoenix (Johnny Cash)

After receiving an Oscar nomination for his role as the late country icon, Phoenix won an Academy Award in 2019 for his work in The Joker. The vocal vegan activist has also starred in the films “She”, “You’ve Never Been Here” and “Gladiator”. He has a son with long-time partner Rooney Mara, whom he met during the filming of the movie “Mary Magdalene” in 2018. They named their child after Joaquin River’s late brother Phoenix.

Reese Witherspoon (June Carter)

The Louisiana native earned critical acclaim for her role in the 2005 drama, winning the Oscar for Best Actress after her iconic comedic roles in the TV series Legally Blonde. She then starred in the films “Water for Elephants” and “Wild,” before moving to the small screen with roles in “Big Little Lies,” “The Morning Show” and “Lights are Smouldering Everywhere.” Draper James founder shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She had a son, Tennessee, by Jim Toth, whom she married in 2011.

Ginnifer Goodwin (Vivian Cash)

Goodwin is best known for her work on the ABC series Once Upon a Time in a Fairy Tale, in which she played Snow White. On the big screen, she starred in the films “He’s just not for You”, “Mona Lisa’s Smile”, “Something for Rent” and “Zveropolis”. She has two sons with her husband Josh Dallas.

Robert Patrick (Ray Cash)

The “Die Hard 2” star has a long list of credits, including “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” “Wayne’s World,” “Spy Kids,” “We are Marshall,” “Bridge to Terabithia” and “Asylum.” Patrick has also worked in television, appearing in The X-Files, The Sopranos, Sons of Anarchy, and Notice of Burning. He has a son, Samuel, and a daughter, Austin, with actress Barbara Hooper, whom he married in 1990.

Shelby Lynn (Carrie Cash)

Before her debut on the big screen, the singer “Where I’m From” won a Grammy Award in the category “Best New Artist” a year after the release of her sixth album I Am Shelby Lynne. She then founded her own label, Everso Records, on which her albums Tears, Lies and Alibis, Merry Christmas and Revelation Road were released.

McGee Monteith (Reba Cash)

Along with “Crossing the Line”, the actress and writer also appeared in the films “He Could have turned Professional” and “Jesus and Jimmy Ray”.

Tyler Hilton (Elvis Presley)

The singer-songwriter previously appeared on One Tree Hill as Chris Keller, and later joined the cast of “Single Women” on VH1 and “Existing” on CBS. Hilton released seven albums between 2000 and 2019 and played Taylor Swift’s love interest in her music video “Teardrops on My Guitar”.

Waylon Payne (Jerry Lee Lewis)

The son of country singer Sammy Smith and guitarist Jodie Payne, Waylon was born in Nashville. He entered a seminary to become a priest, but eventually tried to succeed as a musician. Waylon himself sang in “Crossing the Line.”