Actors of the series “Private Practice”: where are they now?

Saving lives! Kate Walsh, Audra McDonald and others have expanded the universe of “Anatomy of Passion” with the spin-off “Private Practice“.

The series, created by Shonda Rhimes, premiered on ABC in 2007 and lasted six seasons. Walsh portrayed Dr. Addison Montgomery, who left Seattle Grace Hospital to enter private medical practice in Los Angeles. Before the show debuted, Walsh talked about how it felt different to be front and center after her participation in “Anatomy of Passion.”

“I was shocked and excited, and mostly just shocked,” she told TV Guide when she was given the lead role. “Then I was nervous, like: “Wait, really? Why me?” But mostly I was just thrilled because it felt right. I was so flattered and flattered that they thought of my character to go to a greener pasture.”

The “Emily in Paris” actress said it was “the right time” to leave Gray, adding, “It was like leaving home for college. I miss the cast because you spend so much time working with everyone every day. It’s like they’re your family, you know?

Walsh’s new ensemble included Tim Daly, Tay Diggs, Amy Brenneman and Katerina Scorsone, with several crossovers throughout the series when it aired in tandem with Gray. After the final episode, the actors talked about the future of the Private Practice team.

“It was very emotional and there were a lot of tears. It was very dreamy and symbolic: Addison goes to this new life, and all the characters go to their own world to do what will happen next,” the Girls Trip star told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013, talking about the sequel. after the series closes. “It will revolve around Charlotte [Cady Strickland] and Cooper [Paul Adelstein] and they will start their own business. Or I’d like to follow Violet [Brenneman] wherever she goes.”

MacDonald, for his part, was ready to pass the baton to the next generation. “I would like them to be the children of private practice: the children of Charlotte and Cooper, the children of me and Sam, Henry and Lucas,” she told the publication. “It would be funny to look at children from private practice and what happens to them — we see them in 10-15 years, and they are all drug addicts or rich boys. It would be fun. I would call them social pests!”

Scroll down to find out where the cast of “Private Practice” is now:

Kate Walsh (Addison Montgomery)

After “Private Practice” ended in 2013, Walsh briefly returned to Gray’s universe in the 19th season of the original series. Other notable works on television include “Bad Judge”, “Umbrella Academy”, “13 Reasons Why” and “Emily in Paris”. On the big screen, she appeared in the films “Kicking and Screaming”, “It’s Good to be Quiet” and “Legion”. In 2015, the star of “Under the Tuscan Sun” was diagnosed with a benign meningioma, a slow-growing tumor, and later underwent surgery to remove it. She has been involved with Andrew Nixon since 2020 after her divorce from 20th Century Fox executive Alex Young.

Tim Daly (Pete Wilder)

Daly was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2007 for his role as J.T. Dolan in The Sopranos before joining the medical drama. Since then, he has appeared in the projects “Mindy”, “Hot in Cleveland” and “Madam Secretary”. In 2021, he began starring in The CW series “The Game” with Tia Mowry and Brandy. The After Darkness actor married Amy Van Nostrand in 1982, and the couple welcomed two children before splitting up in 2010. Daly moved to Mrs. Secretary of State Thea Leoni in 2014.

Audra McDonald (Naomi Bennett)

The Juilliard graduate is a six—time Tony Award winner who has received awards for her roles in “Carousel”, “Ragtime” and “Raisin in the Sun”, as well as in other Broadway shows. In 2017, she was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame. Outside of the Great White Way, McDonald appeared in the films “Anatomy of Passion”, “The Good Wife” and “The Good Battle”. She then joined Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Baranski in the 2022 HBO Max series The Gilded Age. The Grammy winner married Peter Donovan in 2000, and the following year gave birth to a daughter, Zoey. McDonald broke up with the musician in 2009 and married Will Swanson, with whom she had a daughter, Sally, in 2016.

Paul Adelstein (Cooper Friedman)

Along with “Private Practice”, the Chicago native starred in the films “Scandal”, “I feel Bad” and “Divorce Guide for Girlfriends”. He was a co-creator of The Bravo Impostors series, which aired for two seasons from 2017 to 2018. The graduate of the “Clinic” was married to Lisa Vale from 2006 to 2016, when the graduate of the series “Gilmore Girls” filed for divorce. She asked to share custody of the duo’s daughter, Adelstein, born in 2010.

CaDi Strickland (Charlotte King)

Dubbed Hollywood’s “Scream Queen,” the Georgia native is known for her work in the films “The Sixth Sense,” “Resentment,” “Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid” and “The Pack.” She went on to play roles in the films “Something Must Give” and “Fever” before returning to television in 2016 for Hulu’s “Shut Eye”.