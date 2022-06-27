Actors of 90 Day Fiancé with the Most Expensive Style

Some stars of the “90-day groom” like to lead an extravagant lifestyle and are not averse to demonstrating their wealth on social networks. When 26-year-old reality TV star Anfisa Arkhipchenko first appeared on the show to marry Jorge Nava, she expected him to satisfy her expensive taste. She liked fashionable clothes, shoes and handbags, and she never apologized for her extremely materialistic behavior.

When Jorge refused to buy her a Chanel handbag for 10 thousand dollars, there was a heated argument between them. However, in recent years, Anfisa has become less materialistic. After Jorge’s arrest, she started working on her health and became a fitness trainer to earn a living.

Although Anfisa, a native of Russia, still likes to rock stylish outfits and bags on social networks, now she has begun to prioritize her fitness and studies more than anything else. While Anfisa’s personality has changed over the past few years, there are a few 90 Day Fiancé actors who like things with high price tags.

Yara Zaya

Yara Zai, a native of Ukraine, has an expensive style of clothing. In her Instagram posts, she flaunts expensive Saint Laurent bags, expensive jewelry, branded shoes and stylish clothes. Quite recently. Yara’s husband, Jovi Dufresne, said that they stay in hotels until they choose the city in which they want to live. Fans may know that hotel stays can be much more expensive than traditional rentals, but Yara doesn’t seem to mind going broke looking for her eternal home.

Darcy Silva

47-year-old reality TV star Darcy Silva likes to spend a lot of money on her appearance. Fans can see her doing new and expensive beauty treatments almost every month. Last year, she and her twin sister Stacey Silva flew to Turkey to transform into barbie. Darcy not only spends money on improving her appearance, but also invests in real estate. According to TV Showsace, she lives in a million-dollar house with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, garages, a swimming pool and a pool house.

Stephanie Matto

The 31-year-old reality TV star Stephanie Matto may not be among the most popular actors in the 90-day Groom series, but she has earned enough money to live an expensive life. This year she made a lavish trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands, Paris, Vienna and New Orleans. Soap Dirt reports that she has a large beautiful house with a swimming pool in Connecticut and a flophouse in one of the most expensive American cities, New York. In the future, she plans to buy real estate in Prague, Czech Republic. In addition to Stephanie, Yara and Darcy, Juliana Custodio’s ex—husband Michael Jessen is another star of the 90-day Groom, deserving special mention for expensive taste in cars.