Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard responded to the negative reaction of survivors of domestic violence

“Their experience deserves respect”

Two actors who played Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in a new film about the recent defamation trial of a former couple have reacted to the negative reaction of survivors of domestic violence.

Hot Take: The trial of Depp and Hurd, starring Mark Hapka and Megan Davis, which premiered last week on Tubi, recreates the sensational summer trial during which Depp sued Hurd for defamation in relation to a 2018 article in The Washington Post. .

In it, Heard wrote that he had experienced domestic violence, and although Depp is not directly mentioned by name in the article, his lawyers argued that this falsely implied that he had been sexually and physically abused by him during their marriage.

As a result, Depp awarded $10 million (£8 million) in damages and $5 million in punitive damages, and Heard was awarded $2 million (£1.5 million) after the jury concluded that Depp had slandered her through his lawyer.

In addition to the courtroom scenes, the new film “Hot Take” includes imaginary scenes of what could have happened behind closed doors during the couple’s relationship, including scenes of domestic violence.

Responding to the objections of survivors of domestic violence, Davis, who plays Heard, told Entertainment Weekly: “I think these people are very nervous about this movie and very nervous that something could flaunt such a serious thing as domestic violence.

“I think these people were very upset on social media because their experience deserves respect.

“For these people, I would like them to know that based on all my conversations with producers, directors and studios involved in this project, I believe that no one will go for it wanting something other than to try and portray the truth as best as possible from both sides. where we’re still not even sure what happened.”

Hapka also expressed hope that the film would humanize Depp and Heard, especially after the trial was perceived on social media.

“I think it’s terrible that they had to completely broadcast their entire experience and bring it to everyone’s opinion,” he said.

“But I think if we want to find a middle ground in all this, then these are the moments when things relate to people, and I just hope that the way we portrayed it in the film was able to bring real humanity.” to the situation, not just words on the stand.

“It really brought a lot more compassion to both of them, for me… the really important part of the film, which is also important to recognize, is the sensationalism of it all,” he added.

“It’s not achieved without so many factors, so many people involved, social media, people at home, all of this together has made it what it is, and that’s what we’re paying attention to.”