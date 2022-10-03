Actors in the new movie with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard say they know there will be a negative reaction

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been suing in court for many years, but the situation really escalated when a defamation trial began in Virginia. With cameras in the courtroom, the public could watch every moment and express their own judgments about the couple’s turbulent relationship. This trial was recently turned into a movie on Tubi, and it turned out that the actors in Depp and Heard’s film knew that their roles would cause a negative reaction.

The new controversial film is called “Hot Take: The Depp/Hurd Trial”, starring actors Mark Hapka and Megan Davis, respectively. The first trailer for the film showed how they embodied these public figures, and it seems they knew it could be a controversial project. A couple of performers told EW about this dynamic, and Hapka spoke honestly about the potential negative reaction, saying:

Well, that’s it. Although he knew that some people would have strong feelings about the production and release of Hot Take, Mark Hapka was also able to find peace playing Johnny Depp in the project. Mostly because none of us really know what happened between a couple of celebrities. Instead, he just focused on his job: somehow stepped into the shoes of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor for a trial in which he pretty much emerged victorious.

As Mark Hapka mentioned in this interview, he was mainly focused on bringing to the screen a credible performance of Johnny Depp’s testimonies. Instead of taking sides, the actor instead focused his attention on the unique accent and vocal intonation of the “Edward Scissorhands” star. And the first trailer of Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial shows the fruits of this labor. We remind you that you can check yourself below:

Actress Megan Davis is the woman who brought Amber Heard to life in the movie “Hot Take”, which is perhaps the role that can cause the most negative reaction. Eventually, the Internet took sides during the defamation trial, and several people harshly attacked Heard. Davis mentioned her reluctance to participate in the concert, saying:

As the legal teams of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have appealed the defamation verdict, the saga will continue for the foreseeable future. We’ll just have to wait and see if it inspires Hot Take 2 to implement. Time will show.

Professionally, Johnny Depp is currently shooting his first film after the trial, and has also recently started acting as a director. As for Amber Heard, she will appear in Aquaman 2, but her role could be cut. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.