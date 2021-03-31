Actor who played GTA 5: Michael supports the broadcaster

GTA 5 was released in 2013, but it is still one of the most played games by streamers, such as Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyell who achieved fame playing GTA RP on the NoPixel 3.0 server. After orchestrating a major assault on the game and failing the mission, the player fell ill, and almost passed out live. The scare caught the eye of Ned Luke, an actor who plays Michael in the game. Through Twitter he sent a message of comfort to Felix: “Slow and steady Q, slow and steady”.

The phrase is a reference to the exact speech of his character in the game when he and his companions carry out a bank robbery at the beginning of the story. At the time, Michael speaks to Trevor the same sentence preventing his partner from putting the whole plan at risk. The streamer, for his part, was ecstatic with the message, saying that all of this was “crazy and sick”.

Slow and steady Q slow and steady @xQc ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/JPLH619z5F — Ned Luke (@ned_luke) March 27, 2021

GTA RP is a fever among streamers around the world. It features a dedicated server where players enjoy unique stories and missions, as if it were a great RPG. In addition, the game became known for the degree of interpretation of its players, who talk all the time, as if they were acting in a movie or series.

A new GTA is unlikely to hit the market anytime soon. However, GTA 5 will still have a version for the new consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series S / X this year, still without a set release date.