Actor Sérgio Mamberti, From Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum, Dies At 82 Years Old

Actor Sérgio Mamberti, 82 years old, died in the early hours of this Friday (3) as a result of multiple organ failure. Mamberti was already hospitalized in São Paulo, with a lung infection. The information was confirmed by Carlos Mamberti, son of the actor.

Before that, he had already been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to treat a case of pneumonia, but was discharged after fifteen days.

Sérgio Mamberti was one of the great actors of Brazilian television, working in productions such as A Diarista, Os Normais and even in the series 3%, on Netflix. But it was in Castelo Rá-tim-bum, as Doctor Victor, that the actor gained the affection of the spectators.

In cinema, he acted in Nudist a Force (1966), O Bandido da Luz Vermelha (1968), All Nude Will Be Punished (1973), O Homem do Pau Brasil (1980), A Hora da Estrela (1985), A Dama do Cine Shanghai (1987), Xuxa Abracadabra (2003) and O Cavaleiro Didi and Princess Lili (2006).

In soap operas, he was highlighted by Vale Tudo, from 1988.