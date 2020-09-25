Actor Says Goodbye Due To New Shooting Schedule

Those responsible for the series were forced to paralyze the recording when the coronavirus crisis broke out.

Another setback for the second season of The Witcher, the hit Netflix series. After being forced to stop filming due to the incidence of the coronavirus (COVID-19), those in charge of the series had to rebuild the filming schedule, which initially planned to end the recording this year 2020. However, the plan was It will last until the beginning of 2021, as we reported in MeriStation. That dance of dates will prevent the actor Thue Ersted Rasmussen, who played Eskel, from continuing in the production.

Communicated on Instagram

He has announced it through a publication on Instagram, in which he has assured that it is “bleak.” The problem is that he already had other signed projects, so the schedules were incompatible. “Unfortunately, due to the change in plans outlined Because of the coronavirus, I will not be able to play Eskel in The Witcher, “he said.” It is devastating, of course, but I almost feel happy and grateful for the days I have spent on set this year before. I was extremely committed to the project, so he was a real inspiration. ”

The interpreter wanted to thank the fans for their messages of support. In addition, he has wished all the best for his former teammates. “I’m sure Season 2 is going to be absolutely amazing, so now I’m going to see her as a fan instead of a Warlock.”



