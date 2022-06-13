Beloved character actor Philip Baker Hall has died at the age of 90. Hall was best known for his work in films directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, starring in the director’s debut film “The Hard Eight”, and then in the films “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia”, thanks to which the actor got into Hollywood. list of character actors. The actor also appeared in a number of famous films in supporting roles, such as Rush Hour, Dogville, Air Force One, Zodiac and many others.

Hall didn’t start acting until the age of 30, starting predominantly with one-off roles on television, appearing in dozens of well-known shows throughout his career, including M*A*S*H, Good Times, T.J. Hooker, Los Angeles Law, Murder, She wrote, Miami Police and Seinfeld as Lieutenant Joe the Bookman. Later he gained momentum as a character actor, often playing a police detective, gangster or some government official, appearing in films such as “Three o’clock in the Morning”, “Midnight Run”, “Say Something”, “Kiss of Death”, “The Rock” and “Ghostbusters”. II, before gaining widespread recognition for his work in Anderson’s first three films.

LA Times reporter Sam Farmer reported that Hall died at the age of 90, leaving behind a lasting Hollywood legacy in film and television. Farmer, a friend and neighbor of Hall, described the actor as “one of the wisest, most talented and kindest” people he had ever met, noting that Hall was surrounded by loved ones when he died peacefully. Hall is survived by his wife, Holly Wolfle, and two daughters, Adelle and Anna. The cause of death was not disclosed, but in recent years the actor suffered from emphysema.

Hall’s latest achievement was the Netflix series “Messiah” in 2020, but his roles in Anderson’s early works will undoubtedly remain one of the main products of his filmography. Hall’s performance as the host of Jimmy Gator’s quiz show in 1999 is often called the best of his career, which helped provide him with additional fame in the following years. His work on television continued after “Magnolia”, he appeared in such series as “Everwood”, “The West Wing”, “Boston Lawyers”, “Big Love”, “Psychologist”, “Curb your Enthusiasm”, “Modern Family” and “Second Chance”, creating a number of works that will be remembered for a long time. .

It is always tragic to lose a beloved character actor, such as Philip Baker Hall, because his presence has always been welcome in any project in which he appeared. roles that help viewers invest as much in them as they do in stars. Hall has been one of the best and most memorable character actors over the past five decades, and his work will continue to resonate in that capacity. His deep, husky voice, deep-set eyes and memorable face will echo his contributions, leaving such an indelible and huge impression on his craft that we hope will inspire the next generation of character actors to follow in his footsteps.