Actor Oscar Isaac will play Solid Snake

The well-known actor who has played Poe Dameron in the latest Star Wars film trilogy will star in the Sony adaptation.

Oscar Isaac, the well-known actor who has played Poe Dameron in the latest Star Wars film trilogy and who recently signed up for his role as Moon Knight in the new Marvel Studios series, will be in charge of giving life to Solid Snake in the upcoming live-action film in Konami’s Metal Gear Solid video game series by Sony Pictures. This has been exclusively confirmed by the Deadline medium, information corroborated shortly after by another such prominent medium as The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor wanted the role of Solid Snake

And it is that Oscar Isaac himself already expressed at the beginning of 2019 his desire to play Solid Snake in a live action adaptation of the Metal Gear Solid saga; finally, his wishes have come true by confirming his involvement in the project as the main protagonist. The film is directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, a director who wanted Isaac in the title role, while the script is the work of Derek Connolly (Jurassic World, Detective Pikachu or Star Wars Episode IX); in the role of producer we find Avi Arad.

However, the production of the film has suffered several delays, mainly due to the current global pandemic of the coronavirus, which has already disrupted the plans of many film productions, both at the level of premieres and filming. Be that as it may, the Metal Gear Solid movie has become a priority for Sony Pictures, which wants to start production as soon as possible.

At the moment the argument or what arcs he will adapt from a saga as extensive as it is far-fetched in his script is unknown; although if Oscar Isaac plays Solid Snake, his argument is already somewhat more limited to the appearances of the character in the saga devised by the famous Japanese creative Hideo Kojima. There is no theatrical release window yet.



