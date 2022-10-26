Actor OG Hocus Pocus openly talks about being stoned during filming, and talks about the moment that served as a “wake-up call”

Which of the “Hocus Pocus” actors got high during filming?

The young cast of “Hocus Pocus” has already grown, he is already over forty! Since the sequel to the cult Halloween movie has just been released on Disney+, it’s drawing a lot more attention to the behind-the-scenes secrets of the ’90s comeback movie. The actor OG Hocus Pocus said that he got high during the filming of the film, and this moment served as a “wake-up call” for him.

In the early 90s, when they were filming Hocus Pocus, Omri Katz from Max Dennison experimented with marijuana. During a round-table interview for EW, Katz admitted that he got high during the filming of Hocus Pocus, and that this moment was a “wake-up call” for him. As he explained:

It was at the age when I started experimenting with cannabis. Let’s just say some of those scenes, I had a good time. …I’ll tell you what I really remember: I performed poorly and didn’t press the keys or labels. Kenny [Ortega, the director] comes up to me and practically grabs my shirt, and he’s like, “Are you high?” and I said, “No,” and of course I was. We did it, but it was kind of a wake-up call, like, Omri, you have to be a little more professional and make sure you hit your lines!

Omri Katz’s partner in the film, Vinessa Shaw, was able to confirm that his statements were not a bunch of tricks. Although the retired actor may not remember which scene he got high in, Shaw laughed, believing she had an idea. She remembered it as the part when Winifred Sanderson first hit Max when they were in the witch’s house. Looking back, Katz could agree that he really looked high in that scene. Now we will no longer be able to watch this part as before!

Unfortunately for Hocus Pocus 2, many OG stars from the original did not return. The reason director Ann Fletcher didn’t include the three original non-witch lead roles was because she didn’t know where to put them. She knew it didn’t make sense to make them little cameos or backgrounds. Katz previously told EW that he would really like to participate in the sequel so that fans would have the opportunity to see him play his role again. If it were up to me, I would have the original main characters who still lived in Salem, and Max and Allison’s child would be the one who defeated the Sanderson sisters, as their parents did. After all, Thora Birch was originally going to return as a teacher back in Salem, but at least the direction in which Hocus Pocus 2 ended made us focus on the new characters brought into the story.

As you can see in the photos of the original cast of “Hocus Pocus” 29 years later, Omri Katz is no longer 16 years old, but he still looks like he has a head on his shoulders. After Hocus Pocus came out, his acting career slowed down, and he eventually retired in 2002. However, it seems that cannabis still plays a role in his life as he and his partner Michelle Watters live in Los Angeles and he now runs Mary Dunksters, a cannabis company. But he still shows his love for Hocus Pocus whenever he can, like when he showed up at a Halloween party celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hocus Pocus from Freeform. We will always remember him as Max Dennison, the virgin who lit a candle with a black flame.

Omri Katz, who was high during the filming of Hocus Pocus, was really a good “wake-up call” for him and many actors in the industry to always keep professional on set and stay away from psychoactive substances at work. You can watch both Hocus Pocus movies on a Disney+ subscription.