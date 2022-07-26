Actor Namora from “Black Panther 2” describes the “irresistible” Experience the costume for the first time

The Marvel cinematic universe is a giant force in the entertainment industry, and getting the role of a favorite comic book character is a dream of many. One of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel films is Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” in which Namor submariner Tenoha Huerta makes his debut. And the “Black Panther 2” actor recently described an “overwhelming” experience when he got dressed for the first time.

Last weekend, fans were thrilled when the first trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was released to the masses. We saw the returning characters for the first time, as well as newcomers such as Namor Tenocha Huerta. This actor recently spoke to Variety at Comic-Con in San Diego, where he explained what it was like to wear his Marvel character’s armor for the first time. According to Huerta himself,

It’s amazing. I mean, everyone pretends to be superheroes or part of [these] movies, and then you become part of it. And then you’re a superhero, and then you wear a costume. It’s your skin, your voice, your brain, your talent, your story. It’s overwhelming.

That sounds right. Watching comic book costumes come to life on the big screen is exciting for the audience, one can only imagine what it really feels like. Tenoch Huerta seems to be a fan like the rest of us, which is why it was so exciting to join the MCU in the lead role. Fortunately, this fall we won’t have to wait long for the sequel to the blockbuster to appear in theaters.

Tenoch Huerta’s comments definitely show how much his upcoming MCU debut means to the 41-year-old actor. Avid comic book fans have been waiting for Namor to join the common universe for years, and theories and rumors appeared thanks to a short scene with Okoye in Avengers: Finale. Now it’s finally happened, and Huerta looks amazing in the first (hugely popular) trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” We remind you that you can check it yourself below,

This trailer has been viewed more than 22 million times since its release on YouTube, and Thames’ cover of the song “No Woman No Cry” has already become a streaming hit. While the first shots were careful not to reveal too much of the plot of the upcoming film, it apparently made Namor the main antagonist. The war is approaching Wakanda, and it seems that it is coming from the sea.

Of course, fans are most excited to catch up with the characters of “Black Panther 2” and see how the film will develop further after the death of Chadwick Bozeman. The film was shot in the hope of honoring the memory of the late actor, which Ryan Coogler called the most difficult task in his professional life. We just have to wait and see who becomes the next Panther: Shuri, Okoye, M’Baku or someone else.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be released in theaters on November 11.