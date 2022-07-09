Actor “Klan soprano” Polly Tony Syriko Umer V age 79 flight

As Hollywood has already mourned one major acting legend, another star has been lost, as actor Paulie from “The Sopranos” Tony Sirico has died at the age of 79. the main soldiers of the mafia organization Tony Soprano. As the sopranos progress, Paulie will rise through the ranks to become a capo, better known as a capo, who leads his own team of soldiers.

Before starring in The Sopranos, Sirico made a name for himself playing roles such as Nice Guys and Casino, Gotti and Martin Scorsese’s Cop Country. Sirico has also collaborated frequently with Woody Allen since the 90s, appearing in the 1994 films Bullets Over Broadway, Mighty Aphrodite, Everyone Says I Love You, Harry’s Deconstruction, Celebrities, Cafe Society and Wonder Wheel. Despite the fact that there are still several roles ahead, it seems that in the near future the audience will not have the opportunity to see more of Sirico.

The deadline brought the news that actor Paulie from “The Sopranos” Tony Sirico died at the age of 79. At the time of writing, the cause of death was not specified, but sources close to the star report that his health has been deteriorating over the past few years. years and that he died in a nursing home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Sirico ‘s family wrote about his death in the following statement:

“With great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and many pleasant memories, the family of Gennaro Anthony “Tony” Sirico wants to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022.”

Although he may not have received any major award nominations for his role in the series, Tony Sirico’s role as Paulie in The Sopranos was highly appreciated by both critics and the public, which made him a fan favorite character in an already large list of famous performers. Between his frequent wise antics, quirky beliefs, and self-centered nature, with the exception of his loyalty to Tony James Gandolfini, viewers often tuned in to watch Paulie try to climb the mafia ladder. Thanks to his performances in “Nice Guys” and “Casino”, among many other titles, Sirico was considered one of the greatest actors of the gangster genre.

Tony Sirico of “The Sopranos” marks the second major acting death this week, as well as the last of the cult stars of the gangster genre. Last Wednesday, at the age of 82, the star of “The Godfather” and “Elf” James Caan died, and in May of this year it became known about the death of Ray Liotta at the age of 67, the last of whom even starred in the prequel “The Sopranos Clan” “Many Saints of Newark”, where Billy Magnussen took on the role Paulie at Sirico’s. Viewers can return to Sirico’s work as Paulie in The Sopranos and work with Scorsese on The Nice Guys series on HBO Max.