Actor Kahn Jonathan Majors Responds To Being the Villain of the MCU Multiverse Saga

Jonathan Majors, Who Plays The One Who Stays/Kanga the Conqueror in the Marvel cinematic universe, shares his thoughts on becoming the next central supervillain of the franchise. In recent years, the American actor has steadily moved up the Hollywood ladder after his debut in 2017 in the film “Enemies” with Christian Bale. He continued his rise to fame after further appearances in films such as Spike Lee’s Five Bloods and the 2021 western action film They Fall Harder, both of which debuted on Netflix and received critical acclaim.

Majors was first selected for the role of Kang the Conqueror in 2020 during the early stages of the development of the film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania”, and then made his MCU debut in the Disney+ 2021 series “Loki”, where he played a variant of Kang the Conqueror named The One Who Stays. After the Infinity Saga, there was a lot of speculation and fan theories that indicated that Kang would succeed Thanos as the next significant MCU villain. These theories came to life at SDCC 2022 when Marvel Studios announced the Multiverse saga, confirming that Kang is the main antagonist of Phase 5 and Phase 6.

During a conversation with ET Canada at SDCC last weekend, Majors shared his thoughts on playing Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming phases 5 and 6 of the MCU and explained why it’s “cool.” He mentioned that he was “humiliated” by the fact that he plays a character of “cultural” and “titular” significance, and stated that this is what he wanted to do since childhood. Check out his full quote below:

“That’s cool. You know, all this has cultural significance. And so to have a titular meaning, whatever that means, is actually humiliating. You know, you just want to get to work, you just want to see the script and get started, you know? To start and fail and screw it up and, you know, memorize the lines and do all the things I’ve wanted to do since I was a little boy in Texas.”

The above comments mark the first time Majors has revealed that he is the next main opponent of the MCU, after a long secrecy surrounding the importance of his character Kang. Since his casting announcement, the Lovecraft Country actor has proven time and time again that he is a passionate fan of the ultra-popular superhero franchise. From keeping up to date with every movie in the MCU, to reading comics to prepare for his role, it’s clear Majors is passionate about the character, which bodes well for him and his journey as Thanos’ successor Josh Brolin.

Phase 4 of the MCU has so far been criticized for its lack of overall history and direction. Nevertheless, Kevin Feiga’s presentation in Hall H at SDCC seems to have dispelled all doubts and doubts. Confirmation that “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” will complete Phase 6 means that Kang will be the central antagonistic figure of the MCU for at least the next three years. While succeeding in “Mad Titan” will by no means be an easy task, the Major’s magnetism and charismatic on-screen presence as the One Who Remains in the finale of the first season of Loki provide only a glimpse of his undoubted talents, which will undoubtedly be expanded when viewers officially look at him in the role of Kang the Conqueror in next year in the movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania”.