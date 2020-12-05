Actor Josh Segarra will now appear in FBI Season 3

The Chicago series P.D., featured actor Josh Segarra, during season 3 of the show as Hank Voight’s son Justin. But now, he is preparing to participate in FBI season 3.

Segarra participated in Chicago P.D. During the first 3 seasons of the show, as the son of Sergeant Hank Voight, the funny thing about his appearance on the FBI is that Chicago P.D. also share universe in that series.

FBI is the brainchild of Dick Wolf, but for CBS television, while Chicago P.D. On NBC, in fact, P.D.’s character, Hailey Upton, appeared in the FBI season two finale, when she was sent by Voight to train.

For this reason it is somewhat strange to see an actor from P.D. that his character passed away, but that he will now appear in the FBI with another character.

Josh Segarra’s character, Nestor Ortiz was featured at the FBI season three premiere. Apparently he has an instant connection to Maggie (Missy Peregrym), after they both acted in a sting operation.



