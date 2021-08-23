Actor James McAvoy Talks About Addiction in The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion

James McAvoy: Currently in the media as one of the voice actors for Twelve Minutes, actor James McAvoy (the professor Xavier of the latest X-Men trilogy in theaters) told in an interview about his passion for games — and how one of those cases led him to even destroy a title in physical media to forcibly end the game.

While talking to Forbes magazine, McAvoy recalled how he was a fan of roleplaying and fantasy games as a child, especially The Legend of Zelda and Secret of Mana.

However, one of the most intense love affairs with a game happened in 2007, when he was in the process of filming Anne Hathaway, a film starring Anne Hathaway and recounting the life of writer Jane Austen before her fame.

McAvoy says he won an Xbox 360 and a copy of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to play. The result? “So, then I was there in Dublin. I had to go to bed around 10:00 pm, because I woke up at 6:00 am every day and I had a lot of lines to memorize, that sort of thing. And I just stayed awake until 4 am playing Oblivion,” reports the actor.

According to him, at the most intense moment of the addiction, the gambling sessions started around 8:00 pm and ended a few minutes before the car sent by the studio arrived to take him to the recordings.

Worried about his own performance as an actor, he took out the disk and threw the media into the oven on to make it useless. “I was thinking, ‘This game is driving me to oblivion!'” joked McAvoy, referencing the game’s subtitle, Oblivion, and its meaning in English.

After leaving the game, McAvoy ended up devoting himself more to his career in a natural way — he began to make more and more plays and was raised to stardom with productions such as The Wanted, X-Men: First Class and Fragmented.

His return to the gaming world came in two forms and only recently: playing FIFA with his son and Call of Duty: Warzone with friends during the worst moments of social distancing of the covid-19 pandemic. “Now we talk to each other every two or three nights playing Warzone and talking about life and love and everything, all while being totally annihilated by 12-year-olds from other countries,” he reports.