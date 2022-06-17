Actor Feyd from “Dune 2” talks about working with Denis Villeneuve on a sci-fi sequel

The actor of the Feyd-Rout from “Dune: Part Two” Austin Butler talks about working with director Denis Villeneuve on the sequel to the sci-fi epic of 2021. Previously known for his role as Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Butler is now starring in Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis as the award-winning singer. A few months ago, Butler starred in the movie “Dune: Part Two” for the role of the main villain Feida-Routa, who was previously played by Sting in the 1984 David Lynch film “Dune” and Matt Kislar in the 2000 miniseries “Dune” by Frank Herbert.

Released last fall in cinemas and on the HBO Max channel, Villeneuve’s Dune received widespread critical and audience acclaim for its ambition, plot, scope and technical skill. “Dune” was the first planned two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 novel, although “Dune: Part Two” did not receive official approval until shortly after the release of the first film there were positive reviews and high box office receipts. Most of the Dune cast will return in the sequel, including Timothy Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya. Dune: Part Two has also begun casting several new roles, including Butler as Feida-Rauta, nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard) and heir to his throne.

During a recent interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar) Butler spoke about working with Villeneuve on “Dune: Part Two”. Although the Elvis actor couldn’t say much, he shared his admiration for the visionary director and his excitement at the opportunity to work with him. Read what Butler said below:

I do not know what I can say about this. What I can say is that I admire Denis [Villeneuve] immensely and I will seize any opportunity to cooperate with him in anything. He’s such an incredible director and has brought so many other great artists with him. And I liked the first movie. So yes, I’m trying to be vague. But I love Denis very much!

In addition to Butler, newcomers to Dune: Part Two include Christopher Walken as Shaddam Corrino IV, the Emperor of the known Universe, and Florence Pugh as his daughter, Princess Irulan. Along with the returning Baron Harkonnen, Butler’s Feyd-Raut will become one of the main antagonists of the sequel, as cruel, treacherous and cunning as his uncle. A previous report said that Butler had already started training with a knife for “Dune: Part Two,” which is important given the climactic stabbing between Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rauta in the second half of the story.

Filming of “Dune: Part Two” has not yet begun, as reports indicate that the start date of filming is scheduled for autumn 2022. Therefore, Butler cannot yet talk about working with Villeneuve first-hand, but instead expresses his love for the director’s past work and a desire to collaborate with him on the set. Until there are new updates of “Dunes: Part Two”, viewers can see Butler’s performance as a legendary musician in “Elvis”, which received a lot of positive reviews from critics before the film’s release on June 24.