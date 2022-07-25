Actor David Warner has died at the age of 80

Theater and film veteran David Warner, unfortunately, has died at the age of 80. Warner was born in Manchester, England, on July 29, 1941. A well-known Mancunian actor, he studied at RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art). and became known as a stage star of the Royal Shakespeare Company at the beginning of his career. Warner was nominated for a BAFTA Award at the age of 20 for the lead role in the film “Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment.” He also won an Emmy Award in 1981 for the miniseries Masada.

Internationally and in pop culture, Warner is perhaps best known for his role as the villain Ed Dillinger in the 80s sci-fi hit “Tron.” His well-spoken and serious manner was often seen as he played cinematic villains, for example, in “Thirty-Nine Steps” and James Cameron’s 1997 worldwide hit “Titanic”. Warner is also known for his role as Keith Jennings in Omen, several roles in the Star Trek films and on television, as well as in Twin Peaks, Doctor Who and Wallander. In animation, Warner voiced many memorable characters, most notably Ras al Ghul in Batman: The Animated Series.

Unfortunately, Warner’s family confirmed via the BBC that the experienced actor died at the age of 80 after a short illness. It is reported that Warner died on Sunday after an 18-month period of ill health, which he approached “with characteristic grace and dignity.” His family continues to praise him as a “generous and compassionate person” with a “legacy of outstanding work” that has “touched the lives of so many.”

His last big-screen appearance was as the eccentric Admiral Bloom in the 2018 Disney sequel Mary Poppins Returns. This role remains Warner’s last live appearance. In the same year, he saw his last role on television in the detective series “Alienist”, where Warner played Professor Kavanagh in the fifth episode of the series.

The actor will be remembered as a dedicated stage and screen actor. Popular and always present in the UK, Warner was survived by his family, who today pay tribute to the actor. Other stars joined in mourning the actor’s loss, including Edgar Wright, who listed his “unforgettable roles,” and actor/writer Mark Gatiss, who called his friendship “a gift beyond words.” Many fans of theater, film and television will miss Warner, and he will leave behind a long and impressive career in all three spheres. May he rest in peace.