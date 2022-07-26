Actor Cassie Lang from “Ant-Man 3” Addresses Potential Young MCU Avengers

The star of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania, Katherine Newton, who took on the role of Cassie Lang from the MCU, talks about the potential future storyline of the Young Avengers. The role of Cassie Lang, intended to expand the role in the upcoming “Ant-Man” triquel, was changed after the character’s last appearance in “Avengers: Finale” 2019, in which Emma Fuhrmann played the character after Blip. It was later confirmed that Newton would take on the role in the future, and now the actress is set to make her MCU debut next year.

The younger Cassie Lang featured quite prominently in the first part of Ant-Man, which featured the main character Paul Rudd, also known as Scott Lang. However, as the MCU continues to expand its roster of heroes, Ant-Man 3 will reintroduce Cassie to the franchise in her senior form, and many will be excited to see what the character’s future holds. With the recent emergence of other young heroes, such as Kate Bishop played by Hailee Steinfeld and Miss Marvel played by Iman Vellani, rumors continue to grow that a potential adaptation of the Marvel Comics’ Young Avengers storyline, which is a team of young Marvel heroes, may be on the horizon.

Attending Comic Con in San Diego this year, Newton discusses this potential storyline, offering a lively response while considering the possibility. During a conversation with Screen Rant, Newton shares that she is a “fan” of the Young Avengers and, in particular, Kate Bishop. The star refers to her character’s friendship with Bishop in the comics, revealing that she would find it “really exciting” if Marvel explored these storylines in the future. Check out Newton’s full quote below:

It would be great if they filmed The Young Avengers. I’m a fan of the Young Avengers. I’m a Kate Bishop fan; I know [she] and Cassie are supposed to be friends in comics. I think it would be very interesting. I know Cassie’s love story. I’m excited watching the fans’ reaction and just finding out what the fans want to see.

In the comics, Cassie Lang is shown to have the same abilities as her father, which basically means she can increase and decrease her size, so many expect Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantum Mania to introduce these new abilities to Newton’s character. Since “Avengers: Finale” neatly wrapped up many of the Avengers stories, many believe that the twist to the “Young Avengers” storyline is a natural progression as Marvel now moves into Phase 5 and beyond. Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan in “Miss Marvel,” recently offered a slightly more modest answer to a similar question about “The Young Avengers,” joking that Marvel head Kevin Feige needs to be convinced first.

As with any other Marvel project, there is always a chance that the actors are bluffing when it comes to discussing future projects, and the studio is incredibly careful about maintaining secrecy and protecting spoilers. However, it’s clear to see that, regardless of whether Newton is aware of any future plans for the Young Avengers team, she will be incredibly interested in seeing how this plays out on screen. Since SDCC has brought new confirmations for Phase 5 and 6 of the MCU, it is likely that “Young Avengers” is at least on the radar of the Faiga, so for now viewers will have to see what the events of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” have in store for Cassie Lang. and whether it will create an exciting future for the young hero.