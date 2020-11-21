Activists asked to close the airport when the plane crashed

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Recently, Pacoima residents near the Whiteman airport area in Los Angeles County had a terrifying afternoon when a small plane crashed while trying to land at the scene.

Following the incident, community activists gathered to call for the closure of the airport facilities that they consider unsafe. During the meeting, Andrés Ramírez, a spokesman for the Pacoima Beautiful organization, assured that the accident not only had a fatal but a traumatic impact on the community.

The events in which the pilot of the aircraft died and two cars caught fire near some houses, occurred at noon on November 12.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here