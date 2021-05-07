Activision Wants To Hire 2,000 People to Expand Call of Duty

Activision recently revealed tax information to its investors and said it plans to expand its staff to support the brand’s biggest successes, such as the Call of Duty franchise. The company wants to hire more than 2,000 new developers to triple the size of certain creative teams.

The company’s goal is to expand existing teams and found new studios focused on successful franchises. The plan to triple the size of the teams will be carried out by the end of next year, according to the forecasts of the gaming giant.

“We have aggressive hiring plans around the world,” explained Activision commander Bobby Kotick during the investor meeting. The company plans to create new studios or expand existing production facilities in Poland, China, Australia and Canada.

More attention for Call of Duty

Although the company has not revealed which franchises will receive the incentives, most of the new employees are expected to be assigned to Call of Duty. The franchise is in a moment of success today and Activision is already increasing the franchise’s development power.

Recently, the company directed Toys for Bob to develop Call of Duty Warzone. The producer that made the new versions of Crash Bandicoot and Spyro will work supporting the creation of content for the battle royale and its future season passes.

The reason for so much attention for Call of Duty is the unrestrained growth of the shooter franchise. The number of monthly players in the franchise titles has risen 40% over the same period last year, according to Activision. Revenue from sales and microtransactions increased by 60% during the last 12 months.

In addition to the Warzone battle royale, the franchise also features the CoD Mobile game and the main game series in the saga. The company’s latest launch is Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, which broke a digital sales record in its debut.

During the financial meeting, Activision confirmed that it will launch a new paid game for the Call of Duty franchise in 2021. The next title in the series will have development led by Sledgehammer Games, responsible for titles like CoD: WWII and Advanced Warfare.