Activision sued for plagiarism in CoD: Modern Warfare

A writer from the United States is suing Activision, Infinity Ward and Major League Game Corp. for claiming that one of the characters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the operator Mara, was copied from one of the characters created for one of his stories.

Clayton Haugen, responsible for opening the action, claims that the combatant was copied from Cade Janus, a character created to be the protagonist of a short story called November Renaissance. He even hired streamer Alex Zedra to take some pictures dressed as the fighter in 2017, and you can see a comparison between both below:

According to the writer, Activision ended up using these photos as a basis for the creation of the operator, and even hired Zedra to copy his physical features and even the hair length for the operator of the war game.

Finally, the plaintiff claims that he registered the rights to the character between 2012 and 2013, but that the photographs were only registered in December 2020 (probably to file the lawsuit). Meanwhile, Mara arrived in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 2019.

To date, Activision has yet to speak out on the matter.