Activision removes plagiarism of the Call of Duty skin and apologizes to the artist

Call of Duty: Warzone, like many other games in the battle royale genre, often tries to interest its players through the constant release of content. Whether it’s a new map coming into the game, or cosmetics that allow players to run around in Call of Duty: Warzone looking like a Mechagodzilla, some additions are expected with each new season of the Battle royale. For example, in the upcoming 4th season of Warzone, two Terminator skins, T-800 and T-1000, will be added, and he will also give players a new cute cosmetic kit that will allow them to become a fighting dog.

However, after the release of this skin, which Call of Duty: Warzone called “Faithful Samoyed”, the artist known as Sale Lin said that this design was created by them independently more than two years ago. The artist accused Activision and the developer of Call of Duty: Warzone Raven Software of plagiarizing the skin without their permission, as a result of which many demanded explanations either from the publisher or from the game developer.

For a while, it seemed that the Loyal Samoyed Warzone skin would remain in effect, as it was still listed as part of the premium Flof Fury Tracer Pack, which will appear in season 4. However, in a statement given by Polygon, Activision confirmed that it had removed the “Faithful Samoyed” skin from Call of Duty: Warzone, and also apologized for its oversight. “We have great respect for creativity and content creation,” Activision said. “We apologize for the oversight.” While Activision will not continue plagiarizing the skin, the original artist of the work “Most Medical” is not happy with the company’s response.

“There are no good results at the moment,” says Sayle Lin. While Activision has apologized, the publisher has not given any explanation to Sayle Lin about how and why their art ended up in Call of Duty: Warzone. Sale Lin’s current demand is that along with this explanation, an apology be made, which, according to many on Twitter, the artist deserves. Along with Syle Lin being disappointed by Activision’s reaction, there are also some Call of Duty fans who now believe they were misled by the marketing of Season 4 of Warzone. time.

Fans are also finding other frustrations in the upcoming changes made to the latest season of Warzone. For example, some players are increasingly frustrated by the time it takes to kill in Call of Duty: Warzone, they feel like they are being dropped after fewer shots than before, which leads to the fight being more focused on who sees whom first, rather than on skills.

Call of Duty: Warzone is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.