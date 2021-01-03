Activision: know all about the company

Activision Publishing Inc. is one of the largest video game producers on the planet, with a long history of success ranging from the first home arcades and consoles, such as the Atari 2600, to the modern PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S systems.

Its headquarters are at 3100 Ocean Park Blvd, in Santa Monica, California (United States) and today it is best known for running the Call of Duty franchise – one of the most lucrative intellectual properties in the industry. His plans for the future of the series include bringing the successful battle royale COD Warzone to mobile phones.

It gained a lot of notoriety already in the 1980s, when it launched great classics such as Enduro, HERO, River Raid and Pitfall, continuing to be relevant in later years by launching series like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and acquiring licenses from major franchises such as Spider-Man, James Bond 007, Crash Bandicoot, Guitar Hero and Skylanders.

Founded by David Crane, Larry Kaplan, Bob Whitehead, Jim Levy and Alan Miller in October 1979 under the name Computer Arts Inc., the company was renamed Activision Inc. later that year. Her foundation came about because dissatisfied former Atari employees wanted more freedom to make their own games, making them the first independent third-party studio in the history of video games!

The company kept its name until 1988 – when Jim Levy stepped down as CEO and replaced Bruce Davis – and was later renamed Mediagenic. During this period, he tried to diversify his software business more, but it didn’t work out so he ended up being plunged into debt, configuring the most tense period in its history.

That was the cue for Bobby Kotick and a group of investors to buy the company and redeem its old name, so that, between 1992 and 2000, it was renamed Activision Inc. Then, it started a large operation to acquire other smaller studios. , in addition to promising brands such as Call of Duty, which would become its main flagship and inspire dozens of successful releases by the hands of several studios, earning record profits.

In 2008, there was a merger with Vivendi Games, which also owns Blizzard Entertainment, which gave rise to Activision Blizzard. In 2016, Activision became the largest game publisher in the United States, remaining one of the leading, most influential and most powerful producers in the world to date.



