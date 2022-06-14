Activision is working to make dynamic assets less intrusive in multiplayer games

As video games become more graphically realistic, it becomes increasingly difficult for developers to design the game world in such a way that it fully reflects any real inspiration for the location, while at the same time keeping players focused and clear about where they should go and what to do. you can interact with them. There are many tricks that developers use to get the player to move in the right direction that are built into the game world itself, including following light sources or highlighting objects that can be climbed with a certain color, as in Tomb Raider and Uncharted games.

However, these guiding paths are often lost among the vast amount of scenery and environment details that can now be created in video games. Alternatively, game developers can use so-called dynamic digital assets to transmit instructions or messages directly to the player in the game world itself. This gives an additional advantage, which is that the player’s interface is not cluttered with hints and instructions.

An example of a dynamic digital asset would be virtual race tracks, which can be found in many racing games such as Forza Motorsport. In many games, these assets, although dynamic in nature, are fixed parts of the game that rarely change after the game is published. But now Activision has patented a system implemented on a computer that can allow these dynamic assets to be changed to more optimal positions and times depending on the player’s matched data.

Activision’s patent also describes a method for changing these dynamic assets in real time to reflect real-time changes during multiplayer games. This can lead to dynamic and complex multiplayer maps that players can easily navigate through as the game uses its assets to make the path to action clearer to the player. A battle royale like Call of Duty: Warzone can make the most of the benefits of this technology.

Royal battles, such as Call of Duty: Warzone, take place on a huge map, and the players are faced with the task of finding or avoiding a fight with each other. The game already gives the player a lot of audio-visual signals about the actions and positions of other players, but a system like the one used in the Activation patent can give much more subtle and at the same time clearer in-game signals to the player regarding the current state of their multiplayer match.

Game design for modern AAA games has turned into the most organic integration of video game ideas into the concretized and lively world of video games. Data collected by players in accordance with the Activision patent can be used to determine where these seams are most often found, and dynamic assets can be used to more subtly direct players away from them.