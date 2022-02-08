Activision (COD) Breaks Its Record In Revenue From Microtransactions And DLC

Activision: The North American giant entered 5,100 million dollars, also for World of Warcraft subscriptions and more. Sales from microtransactions, DLC, and services are working for Activision Blizzard. The North American company has achieved records in this regard, since in 2021 it has reaped its best results from the sale of this type of product. The Bobby Kotick-led behemoth has generated $5.1 billion directly from loot boxes, cosmetics, DLC, World Warcraft subscriptions, and more.

According to official information, this represents 61% of Activision Blizzard’s sales. Net income was 8,804 million, while operating income reached 3,620 million dollars, and all this taking into account that the numbers of Call of Duty: Vanguard have marked a downward trend.

Activision Blizzard’s annus horribilis

It also coincides with a difficult time within the firm, still under the shadow of suspicion in the cases of sexual abuse and workplace harassment that have been reported in recent months. The narrative of containment orchestrated from the management has contemplated the creation of commissions and the commitment to commit to and implement more inclusive policies.

In the midst of a media storm, Microsoft announced an agreement for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, still pending approval by antitrust agencies. If confirmed, those from Redmond will pay close to 70,000 million dollars, dizzying figures that have never been seen before in the video game industry.

With Kotick’s continuity at the helm of the conglomerate in question, his future will depend on the decisions that Xbox makes from now on. Some sources suggest that he will leave the company when the purchase operation comes to fruition.

The video game industry is experiencing a stage in which the most powerful companies in the sector are undertaking strategic acquisitions: Microsoft bought Zenimax (Bethesda), Electronic Arts Codemasters and Take-Two Interactive Zynga —the transaction has not been completed yet—. Meanwhile, Sony has welcomed Bungie into PlayStation Studios.