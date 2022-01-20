Activision CEO Would Like To Revive Guitar Hero And Skylanders

Activision: Amid the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft and the rumors about the departure of CEO Bobby Kotick as soon as the deals are finalized, the still boss of Activision gave an interview to the website VentureBeat where he talked about some projects he would like to revive, especially Skylanders and Guitar Hero.

According to the CEO, both franchises were very popular, but ended up being discontinued due to some factors, such as the need to assemble different production teams, something that he thinks Microsoft will be able to work around more efficiently thanks to its larger structure.

“Me and Phil Spencer started talking about the future, and I can tell you three ideas that I like,” revealed Bob. “One is that I’ve wanted to make a new Guitar Hero for a long time, but I couldn’t add more manufacturing teams, supply chains and quality control, not to mention the scarcity of chips. .”

“And then there’s Skylanders. One of the big disappointments of my career is that other companies made cheaper copies of the technology, and filled the market with these simpler products, then saturate and destroy it. It seemed like a really cool future opportunity. again, we suffered from structural problems that Microsofr could solve.”

“During the chat with Phil, I still shared my frustrations that we don’t have such a strong social structure in Candy Crush. I would love to make this game something where people can play against each other and then socialize, either with voice or video. It’s a more social game and rooted in the possibility of playing against other people, a very big opportunity.”

